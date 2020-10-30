‘Dad Must Be Doing Bhangra in Heaven’: Mandeep Singh’s Brother

Mandeep Singh is having a bittersweet journey in the last few days in his life. The Kings XI Punjab batsman lost his father last Friday, 23 October and then played the next day for his side in the Indian Premier League due to Mayank Agarwal’s absence.

Although he didn’t score many runs on that day, the whole Kings XI squad has been extremely supportive of him and they wore black armbands in solidarity with Mandeep.

In a video, Mandeep’s brother Harvinder Singh said that Mandeep wouldn’t have been able to stay as strong as he has, if it hadn’t been for the support system the KXIP team and support staff have been for him.