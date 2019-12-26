Won My Heart in 40 Minutes: Saqlain Mushtaq on Sourav Ganguly

Pakistan spin legend Saqlain Mushtaq hailed former India captain Sourav Ganguly on his current role as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. The pair have faced each other a few times on the pitch and Saqlain shared an interesting anecdote about Ganguly from their playing days.

"When India was touring England, I was playing for Sussex. They had a three-day practice match in Sussex and Sourav (Ganguly) was not playing that match. Sussex won the toss and decided to bat," Saqlain said in a video on Youtube.

"I think this had happened in 2005-06. I had undergone surgery on both knees and was bed-ridden for 36-37 weeks. I was both down and depressed,” he added.