Watch: Virat Kohli Gifts Jersey to Specially-Abled Fan in Mohali
Virat Kohli played his 100th Test match in Mohali.
At Mohali, former Indian captain Virat Kohli played his 100th Test match and was felicitated by the Indian team with the team also giving him a guard of honour when he walked out to field on Day 2. The Mohali crowd, which was at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, also played their part in cheering on the legend.
After the Test, Kohli won more fans over, when he gifted a specially-abled fan his jersey. Kohli, who was about to board the team bus, gave Dharamveer Pal, who is unofficially known as the 12th man of Team India, his jersey. The fan was understandably over the moon and shared the video on social media.
In his 100th Test, everyone hoped that Kohli would finally get the much awaited century, but he could manage only 45. Kohli however completed 8,000 runs in Test cricket during his knock.
For India, Ravindra Jadeja starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 175 as India declared their first innings at 574/8. Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin then delivered the goods with the ball as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 174 and 178, respectively, and took the first Test by an innings and 222 runs.
The second Test begins on 12 March.
