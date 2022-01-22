Watch: Andre Russell Gets Run-Out in Bizarre Manner in BPL
Andre Russell was dismissed in the 15th over of the match.
In what was one of the most unique dismissals in the game of cricket, Andre Russell was dismissed in a bizarre manner in a Bangladesh Premier League match between Khulna Tigers and Minister Group Dhaka.
The incident happened in the 15th over of the innings, when Russell nudged the ball down to third man and called for a single. Non-striker Mahmudullah raced towards the line before the throw came in and hit the stumps at the striker’s end.
However, after hitting the stumps at the striker’s end, the ball deflected towards the wickets at the other end of the pitch and knocked over the bails before Russell had made his ground, resulting in his dismissal.
It was the final delivery of the over. Russell, who smashed a six of his second delivery, looked set to play few more big shots before the unique manner of his dismissal.
Dhaka Platoon kept fighting back in the game and managed to put up a target of 184 runs for Khulna Tigers. Dhaka finished a solid batting innings on 183/6, the openers provided a good start and captain Riyad got quick runs at the death.
However, that wasn't enough as Khulna chased down the target with five wickets and six balls to spare.
