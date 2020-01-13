Virat Kohli Trolls Ishant Sharma on Instagram

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma's latest Instagram post with a motivational caption — "you only live once" — was nothing out of the ordinary.

However, what seems to have caught fire as much as the post itself is Indian captain Virat Kohli's commment on it.

"@ishant.sharma29 hamein toh pata hi nahi tha (We didn't know that)," joked Kohli in the comment section.