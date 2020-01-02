Virat ‘Surprised’, Teammates Congratulate Hardik On Engagement

Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement to his actor-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media.

Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic. He wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,"