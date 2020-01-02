Virat ‘Surprised’, Teammates Congratulate Hardik On Engagement
Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya rung in the New Year by announcing his engagement to his actor-girlfriend Natasha Stankovic on social media.
Pandya took to Instagram to announce his engagement with Stankovic. He wrote, “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan (I am yours, you are mine and the entire nation knows it). 01.01.2020 #engaged,"
Natasha is a former reality show ‘Big Boss’ contestant and featured in a popular music Badshah music video ‘Bandook’, apart from a few dance numbers in Bollywood movies.
Cricket fraternity replied to the 26-year-old’s post, congratulating the couple and sending them good wishes.
India captain Virat Kohli said,”Congratulations H. What a pleasant surprise. Wish you guys great times ahead. God bless.”
Indian team’s new no.4 batsman, Shreyas Iyer also congratulated the couple.
India opener KL Rahul also shared a heart emoji on his friend’s instagram post.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote ‘Congratulations’ in his comment.
Batsman Surya Kumar Yadav wrote,”What a match! Congratulations brother.”
Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also congratulated the Mumbai Indians’ all rounder. He wrote, “Lakh lakh vadhaaiyan (Many Many Congratulations).”
Wicket keeper batsman Ishan Kishan wrote,”woohoo. Congratulations meri jaan.”
Hardik is recovering from a back injury and has missed out on the Twenty20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.
Hardik has been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, paving the way for a comeback into the Indian team.
