Twitter Hails KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer as India Beat NZ in 2nd T20
Opener K.L. Rahul scored consecutive fifties as India took a 2-0 lead in their five-match series against New Zealand with a seven-wicket victory in the second T20 international at Eden Park in Auckland on Sunday, 26 January.
Rahul, who had scored 56 in the first T20I at the same venue, remained unbeaten on 57 with Shreyas Iyer also contributing with 44 runs. He put up an 86-run stand with Shreyas Iyer, who scored 44 off 33 balls, his innings punctuated three sixes and a four.
Earlier, the on-song Indian bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja, stifled New Zealand batters as they laboured to 132/5 in the allotted 20 overs.
Jadeja returned best figures of 2/18 in his quota of four overs as Jasprit Bumrah (1/21 in 4 overs), Shardul Thakur (1/21 in 2 overs) and Shivam Dube 1/16 in 2 overs) got one wicket.
Fans took to twitter to hail KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer and congratulate the Indian team for their second consecutive victory against the kiwis.
Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag wrote, “The support at Eden Park for India makes it seem like Eden Gardens. Amazing consistency from KL Rahul , and Shreyas Iyer getting better with each game. But a special mention to the bowlers today- Shami, Bumrah , Jadeja were top class. Clinical win #INDvsNZ.”
Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman wrote,” Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings. Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles. Great support from Shreyas Iyer. But this win was set up bey the bowlers who did not let NZ bataman to get away #IndvsNZ.”
Commentator Harsha Bhogle also praised Rahul and Iyer. “Excellent partnership. Rahul and Shreyas. Played the situation well, played in different gears and showed their class. This is what you look for in a top order batsman.”
Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra wrote,”Rahul and Shreyas, once again. Rahul is constantly showing signs of maturity. Handling different roles and situations in style. Very impressive. And Iyer is also reminding us why India should’ve invested a bit more in him after he started strongly in ODI. Missed a trick. #NZvInd.”
Fans also took to twitter to share their happiness and congratulate team India.
