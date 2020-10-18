Yohan Blake Criticises Dhoni for Bowling Jadeja in 20th Over
Blake wondered why Dwayne Bravo wasn’t given the last over when there were two left-handers in the middle.
Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake criticised Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for making left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowl the last over against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, 17 October.
In a video uploaded on his Twitter account, Blake wrote, “Poor poor poor poor choice Mahendra Singh Dhoni. You just can't bowl Jadeja to the left hand batsman.”
Blake said Dhoni’s decision, to give Jadeja and not Dwayne Bravo the ball when two left-handed batsmen were in the middle, was one of his worst in a long time.
Many others had asked the same question – why did Dhoni give Jadeja the last over when his go-to death bowler Bravo was yet to complete his quota.
Although, commentators in Hindi noticed Bravo going off the field, no one from the English panel had any idea regarding the same. Later, Dhoni clarified that Bravo has stepped off the field due to an injury, which had left the former Indian captain with the options of Karn Sharma or Jadeja.
Blake, later faced the backlash from many users for criticising the former Indian skipper. After receiving both criticism and support, Blake tweeted again and wrote, “When you are in love and passionate about cricket it doesn't matter which team is playing. I support everyone! To all my Indian people, I love you all but I still would have bowled Shane Watson.”
Axar Patel hit three sixes in the over and finished the game in just five balls.
