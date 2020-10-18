‘Rockstar’, ‘MSD’, ‘Taher Shah’: Long-Haired Umpire Grabs Eyeballs

On-field Indian umpire Paschim Pathak came into the limelight during the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match on Sunday -- much like that of former India hockey player Ram Prakash Singh, whose long hair in late 1980s annoyed then national team coach MP Ganesh.

During first IPL match of Sunday's double-header between SRH and KKR, social media started buzzing about Pathak's shoulder length hair and his peculiar stance while the ball is being bowled.

Pathak, 43, sported long, flowing hair underneath his cap and could be seen bent over while standing at the non-striker's end while the bowler came running in behind him.