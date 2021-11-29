Twitter Reacts as New Zealand Manage to Hold India to a Draw in Kanpur
New Zealand was successful in staying in the match and managed to hang on on Day 5 to force a draw in the Test series-opener at the Green Park in Kanpur. Both Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra managed to survive 52 balls in their last partnership that helped them draw the match.
Eventually, the required number of overs were bowled and even though there was time left for play, umpire Nitin Menon stopped play due to bad light and the teams decided to finish the match in a draw.
Indian cricketers as well as fans took to Twitter to react to the drawn game.
