ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Reacts as New Zealand Manage to Hold India to a Draw in Kanpur

Twitter Reacts As New Zealand Draws The First Test Against India

The Quint
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Twitter reacts after New Zealand manage to hold India to a draw in the first Test at Kanpur.</p></div>
i

New Zealand was successful in staying in the match and managed to hang on on Day 5 to force a draw in the Test series-opener at the Green Park in Kanpur. Both Ajaz Patel and Rachin Ravindra managed to survive 52 balls in their last partnership that helped them draw the match.

Eventually, the required number of overs were bowled and even though there was time left for play, umpire Nitin Menon stopped play due to bad light and the teams decided to finish the match in a draw.

Also Read

India vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Bad Light, NZ's Fightback Help Force a Draw

India vs NZ, Kanpur Test: Bad Light, NZ's Fightback Help Force a Draw
ADVERTISEMENT

Indian cricketers as well as fans took to Twitter to react to the drawn game.

Also Read

India vs New Zealand, Day 4: At Stumps, NZ 4/1 in 284-Run Chase

India vs New Zealand, Day 4: At Stumps, NZ 4/1 in 284-Run Chase

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT