India vs Eng: Fans Hail Rohit Sharma as Smashes Century on Day 1 of Rajkot Test

Rohit Sharma came out all guns blazing in the third Test against England at Rajkot, smashing a stunning century when the team needed it the most. This was Sharma's 11th Test century and included 12 fours and 2 sixes. With this, Rohit also became the oldest Indian skipper to score a Test century.
The match started on a dull note for India as they lost 3 quick wickets after scoring merely 33 runs, after Rohit won the toss and elected to bat first. After Rajat Patidar departed, Jadeja walked in to establish a firm partnership with the skipper to provide stability to the team. In this process, both the players completed their half-centuries and Rohit went on to successfully convert it to a hundred.
Fans, who were awaiting this century from a long time, are all over the social media, hailing the Indian skipper.
