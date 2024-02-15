Ind vs Eng Test: Sarfaraz Khan's Father Kisses Son's Cap in Emotional Moment

Emotional scenes unfolded at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium before the start of the third Test between India vs England third Test when Right-handed batter Sarfaraz Khan received his Test cap legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble.

As Kumble presented Sarfaraz with his Test cap at Rajkot, his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan was left emotional on seeing the scenes unfolding in front of his eyes. Visuals then showed Sarfaraz running with his Test cap across the boundary rope to show it to his father and wife, who watched the proceedings from the sidelines.

Sporting a ‘cricket is everyone’s game’ written on the back of the jacket, a visibly teary-eyed and proud Naushad hugged him with joy and kissed the Indian badge on the Test cap, even as Sarfaraz was wiping off the tears from his wife’s eyes.