Don’t Reverse Sweep Into Your Face: Jimmy Shares Advice on Twitter

Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham has a reverse sweep advice for everyone after he ended up injuring himself during the 2nd unofficial ODI between New Zealand A and India A.

Neesham got a hit on his helmet while trying to play a reverse sweep off Krunal Pandya.

The 29-year-old was then attended by a physio and he posted a picture on his Twitter handle with the caption: "Got fixed up good today! Lesson: don't reverse sweep up into your own face."