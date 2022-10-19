Shahid Afridi Miffed at BCCI’s Decision of Not Visiting Pak for Asia Cup 2023

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Shahid Afridi is displeased with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah’s statement regarding India's decision of not traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023. With the decision being announced right on the eve of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, Afridi has claimed India lack ‘cricket administration experience.’

During a BCCI annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, 18 October, Shah confirmed that India will not be touring Pakistan for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.