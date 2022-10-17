T20 World Cup: A Look a India and Pakistan's T20I Rivalry Over the Years

From nail-biting finishes to high-octane dramas, India-Pakistan encounters have had it all, making it one of the most followed and awaited rivalries in world cricket.

One such rivalry is soon on the cards as India ,led by Rohit Sharma, and Pakistan, under Babar Azam, lock horns in their 2022 T20 World Cup opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia on 23 October.

The Indians enter the tournament as the top-ranked T20I side in ICC rankings while Pakistan are not far behind, at the third spot. Team India have an 8-3 head-to-head advantage over their neighbours in T20 cricket but numbers do not provide the whole picture.