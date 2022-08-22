Inzamam-ul-Haq Calls Afridi’s Absence in Asia Cup 2022 Squad a ‘Massive Setback'

Afridi is expected to return to competitive cricket in October with the T20I tri-series in New Zealand, also featuring Bangladesh as the third side and will be followed by the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.



Despite Afridi's absence from the marquee match, Inzamam feels that India-Pakistan match will live up to the expectations. "But injuries are part of the game as these types of things happen to players. In his absence, the other boys are putting up good performances. I still expect the India-Pakistan match to be a fantastic one irrespective of where it is held and good cricket to be seen as both teams play T20 cricket very well."



Earlier, on Monday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) brought in young right-arm pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain as Afridi's replacement for the Asia Cup, starting from August 27 in the UAE.