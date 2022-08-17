Asia Cup 2022 Ticket Price: Check Website for IND vs PAK Date and Ticket Details
2022 Asia Cup: Buy India vs Pakistan match tickets on platniumlist.net, Know the price details and match date here.
The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to be held in the United Arab Emirates. The competition is scheduled to begin on 27 August 2022, as per the official details. The cricket tournament will formally end on 11 September 2022. The 15th edition of the sports competition was decided to be hosted by Sri Lanka. It was later shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.
It is important to note that the tickets for Asia Cup 2022 officially went live on Monday, 15 August 2022. The Asia Cup was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020. The cricket competition has been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the entire world. Now, the competition is to be held in August 2022.
The Asia Cup 2022 is going to begin very soon so cricket lovers must be excited to watch it. They may want to know where to buy the tickets and other details. Here are all the latest updates that you should know before the sports competition begins on the scheduled date.
Asia Cup 2022: Online Website and Price of Tickets
The tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 went live on Monday, 15 August 2022, on the official website – platinumlist.net. Interested buyers can go to the website and get their tickets online.
It is important to note that the sports competition will be held at the Dubai International Stadium and the Sharjah International Stadium. Fans can buy tickets for both venues from the website mentioned above.
As per the latest details available, the Asia Cup 2022 ticket prices begin at AED 75, which is INR 1,620. Interested viewers can buy their tickets from the site.
Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Ticket Price and Match Date
The ticket price for the India vs Pakistan clash starts at AED 250, which is INR 5,400 for cricket fans in India. The ones who are excited to watch the match between India and Pakistan can get their tickets at the mentioned price online.
The Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan match is all set to take place on 28 August 2022, according to the date mentioned on the schedule.
The first batch of tickets for the Asia Cup 2022 was sold out immediately after the online ticket link went live on Monday. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) will soon announce the dates for the next batch of tickets so interested buyers should be alert.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.