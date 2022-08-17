Asia Cup 2022 Ticket Price: Check Website for IND vs PAK Date and Ticket Details

The Asia Cup 2022 is all set to be held in the United Arab Emirates. The competition is scheduled to begin on 27 August 2022, as per the official details. The cricket tournament will formally end on 11 September 2022. The 15th edition of the sports competition was decided to be hosted by Sri Lanka. It was later shifted to the United Arab Emirates because of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka.

It is important to note that the tickets for Asia Cup 2022 officially went live on Monday, 15 August 2022. The Asia Cup was initially scheduled to be conducted in 2020. The cricket competition has been postponed twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic that affected the entire world. Now, the competition is to be held in August 2022.