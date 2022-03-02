Russian & Belarusian Racers to Drive Under Neutral Flag, Says FIA

FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, in his statement, condemned the invasion of Ukraine by Russia but stopped short of taking harsh measures. “We stand in solidarity with Leonid Kostyuchenko, the President of the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine and the wider FIA family in the country. The measures taken today recognise the authority of the FAU in Ukraine and are also aligned with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee.”

Russian and Belarusian flags, symbols and colours will not be allowed at events, nor will the two countries be allowed to host FIA events.

Currently, F1 has only one Russian driver in Nikita Mazepin, who drives for Haas and whose father’s Russian chemical company Uralkali, is the title sponsor of the team. The latest decision from the FIA means, Mazepin will be allowed to race this season along side Michael Schumacher’s son, Mick. However, Haas is yet to comment on the matter.

Last week, F1 cancelled the Russian GP in Sochi, a day after the invasion of Ukraine. "The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together," a statement posted by F1 said.

On Monday, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommended that Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials be excluded from competition. The FIA has been a recognised federation of the IOC since 2012. FIFA and UEFA reacted on the very same day to IOC’s stance and suspended all Russian national and club teams from competing in their events.