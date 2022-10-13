Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table: Updated Standings After UP vs Delhi PKL Match

The Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 formally began on 7 October. Fans are excited to watch the updated points table every day so that they can know about the top teams. It is important to note that Dabang Delhi KC and Bengal Warriors ended the first week as the top two teams. We will tell you about the updated Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table Season 9 after Day 6 match.

On Day 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League, which took place on Wednesday, 12 October, two matches were played. The first match was between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors at 7:30 pm. The second match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Season 9 was between UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi at 8:30 pm. Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors secured the top two positions on Pro Kabaddi 2022 Points Table.