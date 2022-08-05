PKL Auction 2022: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming of Pro Kabaddi League

Viewers who are fond of Kabbadi should note that the live auction of the PKL 2022 can be watched on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the event.

There will be almost 12 teams that will participate in the two-day Pro Kabaddi League event. The list may include Bengal Warriors, Tamil Thalaivas, Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yoddhas, U Mumba, Telugu Titans, Patna Pirates, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Gujarat Giants, Dabang Delhi KC, and Puneri Paltan.