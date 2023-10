PKL Auction 2023: List of Sold and Unsold Players on Day 2; Pawan Breaks Record

The two-day event of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 started from Monday, 9 October 2023. On Day 1 of the event, many renowned players like Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Maninder Singh, Vikash Khandola, and Siddharth Desai were under the hammer. Some overseas players like Mohammadreza Shadlou, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Fazel Atrachali were also in the fray.

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat – capitain of Indian Men's Kabaddi – once again made a history by joining Telugu Titans with a bid of Rs 2.605 crore. Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh acquired by Puneri Paltan is the second-most expensive player of the auction with a bid of Rs 2.35 crore. The other sold players in Day 1 of the PKL auction are Maninder Singh (Rs 2.12 crore), Fazel Atrachali (Rs 1.60 crore), and Siddharth Sirish Desai (Rs 1 crore).

Let us read about the list of sold and unsold players of PKL 2023 suction on Day 2.