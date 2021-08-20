Radio Jockey's Dance For Neeraj Chopra Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Radio jockey Malishka Mendonsa and her team at Red FM on Thursday were seen dancing in front of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra in a video clip that has gone viral all over social media and is receiving widespread criticism.

The 45-second clip, shared by Malishka on her Twitter handle on Thursday, showed the RJ and four others dancing to Uden Jab Zulfen Teri from the 1957 film Naya Daur in front of a laptop during a video interview with Neeraj Chopra.

On finishing the dance, the RJ asked Chopra, "Sorry, humne aapko zaada toh nahi chera? (Hope we did not tease you much)."

A visibly shy and awkward Chopra could do nothing but smile and said thank you.