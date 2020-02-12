Gymnast Says She was Pressured to Skip Larry Nassar Complaint

A woman testified on Tuesday, 11 February, that she reported abuse by sports doctor Larry Nassar in 1997 but backed off and even apologised after being pressured by a Michigan State University’s gymnastics coach.

Larissa Boyce said Kathie Klages warned her that any complaints about Nassar could cause trouble. She said she convinced herself that she misunderstood what Nassar was doing with his hands during treatments for injuries.