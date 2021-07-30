Zverev Ends Djokovic's 'Golden Slam' Dream in Tokyo Semi-final

"It's incredible beating the best player in the world undoubtedly right now and in this season," Zverev was quoted as saying by olympics.com. "It seemed it was impossible to beat him at this event, so I'm very happy right now. But yet there's still one match to go."



Zverev credited a more aggressive approach from himself for making a turnaround in the match.



"At some point, I was down a set to break, so I needed to change something," he said. "I started playing much more aggressive, I started to swing through the ball a little bit more, and yeah, I tried to dominate that way."



After the end of the match, Djokovic and Zverev hugged each other at the net and exchanged a few words.



"I told him that he's the greatest of all time. I know that he was chasing history, is chasing the Golden Slam and was chasing the Olympics, but in these kinds of moments me and Novak are very close," said Zverev.

