Mo Farah Pulls out of London Half Marathon With Injury

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has withdrawn from this year's London half marathon due to injury.

The 36-year-old decided to withdraw from the meet after sustaining a minor Achilles injury in training, reports BBC Sport.

"My priority is to be fit, healthy and competitive for the summer season," Farah said. "For that reason I have had to make the tough decision not to race this year. I definitely hope to be back again in 2021. I was really looking forward to racing the Vitality Big Half again," said Farah, a two-time winner of the event."