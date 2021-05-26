Japan Could Call Up Military Doctors, Nurses to Help at Olympics

Japan could call upon the military doctors and nurses from its defence forces to render their services at this year's rearranged Tokyo Olympics, defence minister Nobuo Kishi said in the parliament on Tuesday. Kishi said that his house has received a request pertaining to this matter from the Games organisers, according to DPA reports.

The armed forces have assumed charge of the vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka this week to ramp up Japan's extremely slow vaccination process just two months ahead of the scheduled start of the postponed Olympics.

As per Olympics organizers, up to 230 doctors as well as 310 nurses will be needed daily at the Games. So far, around 80 per cent of the requisite medical staff has been secured, they said.