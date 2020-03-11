Shivpal Becomes Second Indian Javelin Thrower to Qualify for Tokyo

Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh has qualified for his maiden Olympic Games in Tokyo this year by breaching the qualification mark at an event in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

Shivpal became the second Indian javelin thrower after star athlete Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 24-year-old Shivpal crossed the qualifying standard of 85m by hurling the spear to a distance of 85.47m in his fifth attempt to win gold in the ACNW Meeting at the McArthur Stadium late on Tuesday.

"Shivpal Singh qualifies for #Olympics @Tokyo2020 with a performance of 85.47m in Men's Javelin in #SouthAfrica," the Athletics Federation of India tweeted.