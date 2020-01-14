India’s Very Own David Beckham Competes at Khelo India Games

It is not just England who have a David Beckham, for India too, now boasts of its own 17-year-old David Beckham from Andaman, who is creating ripples at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games as a cyclist.

This teenager was named after the football great, and is currently in Guwahati to compete in cycling.

"My family is a huge fan of David Beckham, so they named me after him. I also became a David Beckham fan. I used to play football. I have played in the Subroto Cup tournament. Then my grandfather asked me to take up cycling," said Beckham.