CWG 2022: Weightlifter Popy Hazarika Finishes Seventh

Heading to the clean and jerk, the Indian was already out of medal contention as six



In the clean and jerk section also she could manage only one legal lift of 102kg.



Earlier in the day, Jeremy Lalrinnunga had won a gold medal in men's 67kg.



On Saturday, Sanket Sargar had opened India's account at the Games with a silver with Gururaja Poojary had bagged a bronze.



Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu had bagged the country's first gold.