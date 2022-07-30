Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent
On Day 2, Indian cricket team will take on arch-rivals - Pakistan and Hockey Men's will lock horns with Ghana.
Sanket Sargar won Silver to open India’s account on Day 2 of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Gururaja bagged bronze and Mirabai Chanu secured India’s first gold in this edition. They will want to keep up the enthusiasm and compete on the third day of the games with the same intensity and vigor.
India Women’s Cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the second T20I match of Group A in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian Men’s Hockey team will start their campaign against Ghana as the two teams will square off in Pool B contest.
Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 3
Lawn Bowls - Starts At 1 PM
Women's singles - Tania Choudhary
4 PM: Men's Pairs - India versus England
Gymnastics (Artistic) - Starts At 1:30 PM
Men's All round Final- Yogeshwar Singh
Cycling - Starts at 2:30 PM
Swimming - Starts At 3 PM
Men's 200m Butterfly Heat 3 - Sajan Prakash
Men's 50m Backstroke Heat 6 - Srihari Nataraj
Table Tennis - Starts at 2:00
Men's Team Quarter Finals
Women's Team Semi Finals
Weightlifting Starts at 2 PM
Men’s 67kg – Jeremy Lalrinnunga
6:30 PM - Women’s 59kg – Popy Hazarika
11 PM - Men’s 73 kg – Achinta Sheuli
Cricket – Starts 3:30 PM
India vs Pakistan – Group Stage Match
Boxing - Starts At 4:45 PM
Men’s 92 kg - Sagar vs YN Maxime
Men’s 75 kg – Sumit vs Peters C
Women’s 48kg – Nikhat Zareen vs BH Ismael
Squash - Starts At 6 PM
Women's Singles - Round of 16 - Joshna Chinappa
Men's Singles - Round of 16 - Saurav Ghosal
Hockey – Starts At 8:30 PM
Men's Pool A - India vs Ghana
Badminton - Starts At 10 PM
Mixed Team Quarter-Finals
