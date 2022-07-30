Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 3 Schedule Of The Indian Contingent

Sanket Sargar won Silver to open India’s account on Day 2 of 2022 Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Gururaja bagged bronze and Mirabai Chanu secured India’s first gold in this edition. They will want to keep up the enthusiasm and compete on the third day of the games with the same intensity and vigor.

India Women’s Cricket team will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in the second T20I match of Group A in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Sunday at Edgbaston Cricket Ground. The Indian Men’s Hockey team will start their campaign against Ghana as the two teams will square off in Pool B contest.