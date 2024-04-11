2024 Paris Olympics: India To Begin Quest for Final Paris Quota in Pistol

Palak, Sainyam and Surbhi, currently ranked third, fifth and sixth in the discipline in India, take aim on Saturday for the qualification round, with the top eight qualifiers competing in the final slated for Sunday. The three shooters have been accompanied by two coaches and a physio.

The 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, is the first final scheduled on the opening day of competitions on Friday. A total of 466 athletes from 76 nations have entered the fray.