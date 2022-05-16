ADVERTISEMENT

Nikhat Zareen Confirms Medal for India at World Boxing Championships

Nikhat confirmed a bronze medal for India after defeating Charley-Sian Davison in the quarter-final match

Soumya Bontra
Published
Sports
Nikhat Zareen Confirms Medal for India at World Boxing Championships
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated England's Charley-Sian Taylor Davison by a 5-0 scoreline in her quarter-final match of the 2022 Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat's win confirms a bronze medal for India at the prestigious tournament in the 51kg flyweight category.

Nikhat was in a great form against her English opponent and dominated all the three rounds, easily winning the match.

Earlier in the tournament Nikhat defeated Mexico's Harrera Alvarez by 5-0 in her opening round. Later she went on to defeat her Mongolian rival Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, also by 5-0 to confirm her place in the quarter-finals round.

Nikhat will now be fighting for the silver medal and also hoping to win the 2022 Women's World Boxing Championships title.

Other Indian boxers in action

Earlier on Monday, India's Nitu lost her quater-final match to Kazakhstan's Balkibekova Alua. Nitu was defeated by 3-2 by Alua.

Manisha was another Indian boxer who confirmed a medal for the country after defeating Mongolia's Monkhor Namuun, by 4-1 in her quarter-final match.

