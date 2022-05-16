Nikhat Zareen Confirms Medal for India at World Boxing Championships

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated England's Charley-Sian Taylor Davison by a 5-0 scoreline in her quarter-final match of the 2022 Women's World Boxing Championships.

Nikhat's win confirms a bronze medal for India at the prestigious tournament in the 51kg flyweight category.

Nikhat was in a great form against her English opponent and dominated all the three rounds, easily winning the match.

Earlier in the tournament Nikhat defeated Mexico's Harrera Alvarez by 5-0 in her opening round. Later she went on to defeat her Mongolian rival Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg, also by 5-0 to confirm her place in the quarter-finals round.

Nikhat will now be fighting for the silver medal and also hoping to win the 2022 Women's World Boxing Championships title.