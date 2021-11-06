After Scotland Victory, Team India Celebrate Virat's Birthday With a Cake

Team India mentor and former skipper MS Dhoni is seen lighting the candle on the cake for Kohli. However, when Virat Kohli cut the cake without blowing the candle, it was pointed out by Dhoni and the entire team shared a joyous laugh.

In the video, Kohli is then seen feeding his birthday cake to MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Another video shared by Indian cricket team’s middle-order batter, Suryakumar Yadav, on his Instagram story shows Virat Kohli got the customary cake facial as the skipper's face was smeared with cake by the teammates. Fellow players Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy were hilariously seen adjusting the cake crown put on his head.