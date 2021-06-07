Milkha Singh Showing Continous Improvement; Family Quashes Rumours

Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi spoke to doctors at the hospital to enquire about national icon and Olympian Milkha Singh's health.

"I am relieved to know from the doctors at the PGI that Milkha Singh-ji is stable and responding to treatment," Sodhi said.

"I wish and pray for his early and speedy recovery," Sodhi said ensuring the Flying Sikh's family of best treatment and medical care for him.