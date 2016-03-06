Match Blog: ‘Finisher’ Dhoni Wraps Up India’s 6th Asia Cup Title
All the latest updates, pictures and reactions from the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh.
India Are Asia Cup Champions
An 8 wicket victory against Bangladesh in Dhaka and India become Asia Cup Champions for a sixth time.
Bangladesh: 120 for 5 in 15 overs. (Mahmudullah 33 not out, Sabbir Rahman 32 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 21; J Bumrah 1/13, R Ashwin 1/14, Ravindra Jadeja 1/25)
India: 122 for 2 in 13.5- overs.( Shikhar Dhawan 60, Virat Kohli 41 not out; Al-Amin 1/30, Taskin Ahmed 1/14).
Dhoni Joins Virat
Start of the 14th over and India need 19 off 12 deliveries. Al-Amin with the ball.
MS Dhoni starts things with a huge maximum off the first ball. A single, three runs and a boundary follow.
This is MSD though and it’s going to be his bat that wins it for India. Another maximum to close things out.
India: 97/1 After 12 Overs
Kohli and Dhawan blast Nasir Hossain for three boundaries in the 12th over as India now need 24 runs from 18 deliveries.
