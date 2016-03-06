ADVERTISEMENT
Match Blog: ‘Finisher’ Dhoni Wraps Up India’s 6th Asia Cup Title

All the latest updates, pictures and reactions from the Asia Cup final between India and Bangladesh.

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Updated
Sports
6 min read
Match Blog: 'Finisher' Dhoni Wraps Up India's 6th Asia Cup Title
i

India Are Asia Cup Champions

An 8 wicket victory against Bangladesh in Dhaka and India become Asia Cup Champions for a sixth time.

Bangladesh: 120 for 5 in 15 overs. (Mahmudullah 33 not out, Sabbir Rahman 32 not out, Shakib Al Hasan 21; J Bumrah 1/13, R Ashwin 1/14, Ravindra Jadeja 1/25)
India: 122 for 2 in 13.5- overs.( Shikhar Dhawan 60, Virat Kohli 41 not out; Al-Amin 1/30, Taskin Ahmed 1/14).

11:35 PM , 06 Mar

Dhoni Joins Virat

Start of the 14th over and India need 19 off 12 deliveries. Al-Amin with the ball.

MS Dhoni starts things with a huge maximum off the first ball. A single, three runs and a boundary follow.

This is MSD though and it’s going to be his bat that wins it for India. Another maximum to close things out.

11:32 PM , 06 Mar
Dhawan Caught
Shikhar Dhawan falls for a 44-ball-60. Caught on point by Soumya Sarkar off Taskin Ahmed. India need another 22 runs off 1 deliveries. 
11:24 PM , 06 Mar

India: 97/1 After 12 Overs

Kohli and Dhawan blast Nasir Hossain for three boundaries in the 12th over as India now need 24 runs from 18 deliveries.

(Photo: AP)
11:19 PM , 06 Mar

Dhawan Half-Century

What a time to return to top form! Shikhar Dhawan has smashed a 35-ball half century in Mirpur. Eight boundaries and six were utilised in his 50.

India: 82/1 after 11 overs (need 39 off 24)


Published: 06 Mar 2016, 6:24 PM IST
