Lanka Premier League Player Draft Postponed To 9 November

The LPL has garnered attention from a host of cricket stars including West Indies' Chris Gayle, former India pace bowler Irfan Pathan, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis among others. The second season of the LPL will also feature Sri Lanka's rising star Charith Asalanka.



The draft will consist of 20 rounds, covering several player categories, such as 'Local and Overseas Icon Player', 'Local and Overseas Diamond Player', 'Local and Overseas Gold Player', and 'Local and Overseas Classic Player'.



There will also be 'Local Emerging' and 'Supplementary Local' rounds focusing on selecting Sri Lanka's young talent.



A squad will consist of 20 players, with 14 local and six overseas players. Five franchises from the cities of Colombo, Dambulla, Galle, Jaffna and Kandy respectively will battle it out for the trophy in the second edition of the Lanka Premier League. The tournament will be held from December 5 to December 23, 2021.