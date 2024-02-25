PKL Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates Playoff: Date, Time, and Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Season 10 playoffs are set to start on Monday, 26 February. Dabang Delhi K.C. is gearing up to face Patna Pirates in the playoffs match. Fans are excited to watch the thrilling encounter between both teams and it will be live-streamed for everyone. Last week, Dabang Delhi K.C. defeated the Bengaluru Bulls and secured their thirteenth win. It will be exciting to watch whether they can win the upcoming match.

Before the live streaming starts, fans should know the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Patna Pirates PKL 2024 playoff date and time. The live streaming details will also be mentioned for those who want to know. Patna Pirates is getting ready to bounce back after losing against Haryana Steelers in their final league match. Both teams will try to give their best and win the match.