PKL 2024 Final: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming Details

The season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is down to just two teams after the semi-final action that sent two more teams packing, joining the eight other teams out of the tournament.

In the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the Puneri Paltan at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Puneri Paltan, who missed out on the title last season, reached the final for the second year in the row, outclassing three-time champions Patna Pirates by a scoreline of 37-21 in the first semi-final on 28 February, Wednesday.

On the other hand, the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers had the chance to make it a PKL 2023 final rematch, but first-time semi-finalists Haryana Steelers had other ideas as they ousted the two-time champions to reach their first-ever PKL final with a 31-27 win in the second semi-final. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the PKL 2024 Final, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan.