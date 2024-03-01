PKL 2024 Final: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming Details

The season 10 of Pro Kabaddi League is down to just two teams after the semi-final action that sent two more teams packing, joining the eight other teams out of the tournament.
In the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2024, Haryana Steelers will lock horns with the Puneri Paltan at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Puneri Paltan, who missed out on the title last season, reached the final for the second year in the row, outclassing three-time champions Patna Pirates by a scoreline of 37-21 in the first semi-final on 28 February, Wednesday.
On the other hand, the defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers had the chance to make it a PKL 2023 final rematch, but first-time semi-finalists Haryana Steelers had other ideas as they ousted the two-time champions to reach their first-ever PKL final with a 31-27 win in the second semi-final. Let's have a look at the live streaming details of the PKL 2024 Final, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan.
Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Final Match 2024: When & Where To Watch Live?
When will the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final be played?
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played on Friday, 1 March, 2024.
Where will the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final be played?
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.
At what time will the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final begin?
The Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers is scheduled to start at 8 PM.
Which TV channel in India will telecast Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final?
Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Grand Finale will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in multiple languages.
Where will the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Final be live streamed?
The live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 final between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be available live on Disney+ Hotstar.
