No Foreign Players in IPL Till April 15: Report

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has made it clear that the fresh visa advisory from the Indian government has made it almost impossible for foreign players to join their respective teams in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before April 15 unless the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gets special permission.

Speaking to IANS, the CSK CEO said that most of the foreign players are booked on business visas and in such a scenario the fresh advisory sent out by the government on Wednesday says that they won't be allowed entry till April 15.

"Most of the players are travelling with business visas and that is how they come and play in the IPL. So, it will be impossible for them to join the teams unless the BCCI gets special permission. As of now, it is not possible as the diktat is pretty clear and we cannot go against the government," he said.

A BCCI source confirmed the same to PTI saying, “The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government's directive, they can't come till April 15."