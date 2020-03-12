No Foreign Players in IPL Till April 15: Report
Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has made it clear that the fresh visa advisory from the Indian government has made it almost impossible for foreign players to join their respective teams in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) before April 15 unless the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gets special permission.
Speaking to IANS, the CSK CEO said that most of the foreign players are booked on business visas and in such a scenario the fresh advisory sent out by the government on Wednesday says that they won't be allowed entry till April 15.
"Most of the players are travelling with business visas and that is how they come and play in the IPL. So, it will be impossible for them to join the teams unless the BCCI gets special permission. As of now, it is not possible as the diktat is pretty clear and we cannot go against the government," he said.
A BCCI source confirmed the same to PTI saying, “The foreign players who play in the IPL come under the Business Visa category. As per the government's directive, they can't come till April 15."
Asked what could be the best way forward, CSK CEO’s said: "The BCCI needs to sit down with the government and I mean both the central and the state governments across the board and get to some understanding on how they need to go forward. Unless special permission is given, it will not be possible for foreign players to join the teams."
The government issued fresh advisory with a ban on all existing foreign visas, except a few categories like diplomatic and employment, till April 15 in the wake of new positive cases of novel coronavirus in the country.
India has reported 60 positive cases in the outbreak which has led to over 4,000 deaths globally.
The fate of the IPL itself will be decided on March 14 at the event's Governing Council meeting in Mumbai.
"All decisions will be taken by the GC in Mumbai," a source told PTI.
Having the IPL, starting March 29, played in empty stadiums is an option being explored.
