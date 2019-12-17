Rs 2 Crore Base Price Players – Who’s on Which Team’s Radar
It's 12 years since the IPL extravaganza first took centre stage and even as teams and players struggle to understand the dynamics of the format and league, the auction presents a chance each year to right their mistakes from the previous season.
A big part of the IPL auction is setting a base price for oneself; and players have, in the past, often struggled to get it right, either quoting too big a base price or undervaluing themselves. This year, we have seven overseas players in the two crore bracket, which is the highest segment. We try to find potential suitors for them this auction:
Pat Cummins
The Aussie pacer is the number one ranked Test bowler and in the top five in ODIs too. He isn't a preferred T20I bowler, but it's not like Cummins cannot adapt to the format. In 25 T20Is for Australia, he has picked 32 wickets at an average of 20.12 while conceding runs at a miserly economy of 6.77.
He isn't new to the IPL either and was with the Delhi franchise in 2017 when he topped their wicket charts with 15 wickets from 12 matches.
Cummins has played seven T20Is this year and has gone at above seven runs per over in only two of them, underlining his value as a pacer.
Franchises like Kings XI Punjab, which released Andrew Tye and Sam Curran, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who miss a pace spearhead, could be in line to bring in the Aussie pacer.
Prediction: To be sold for above Rs 5 crore
Franchises which might be interested: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab
Josh Hazlewood
Josh Hazlewood is a proper Test match bowler, who regularly hits the back of a length channel and relies on seam movement. It sure works in red ball cricket, but in T20s, it's the perfect recipe for being tonked out of the park.
A very irregular T20 bowler with just 30 matches – only 7 for Australia – in his kitty, Hazlewood has an economy of 7.77 and a strike rate of 18.7. On surfaces where the new ball does a bit Hazlewood can be handy, but one suspects he has set too high a base price to attract any interest.
Prediction: To go unsold
Franchises which might be interested: Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians
Chris Lynn
In his last two seasons in the IPL, Chris Lynn made 491 and 405 runs respectively while averaging in the 30s and striking in the 130s. Yet, Kolkata Knight Riders chose to release him owing to inconsistent returns from the Aussie batsman.
Lynn has, however, taken the blow on his chin, and scored 91 off 30 balls – the highest score in T10 cricket, when playing for the Maratha Arabians last month. He had a stupendous tournament and could be in line for a return to the IPL even with a base price of Rs 2 crore. All said and done, Kolkata themselves might go for him if he does not garner too much interest from other franchises.
Prediction: To be sold for at least Rs 4 crore
Franchises which might be interested: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders
Mitchell Marsh
The gun Australia all-rounder is a terrific striker of the cricket ball and a handy seam bowler to have. However, due to his injury concerns, Marsh could be snubbed this IPL auction and a base price of Rs 2 crore only enhances this suspicion.
He has played 74 T20s in all and averages 30-plus with the bat while striking at a rate of 120.6. With the added zing of his pace bowling – 43 wickets at a strike rate of 19.5 – Marsh might attract a few suitors. That said, the fact that franchises have released quite a few pace bowling all-rounders ahead of this auction could aid Marsh.
Prediction: To go unsold
Franchises which might be interested: Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad
Glenn Maxwell
After a break owing to mental illness, Glenn Maxwell is back playing cricket, and contrary to what one might think, the Aussie has been in good form too.
In his last T20I for Australia, Maxwell hit 62 in 28 balls with seven fours and three sixes. In 25 T20s across the globe in 2019, Maxwell averages a whopping 47.76 – his best in any year in T20s – and strikes at 157.67.
A fine player of spin and a match-winner in his own right, Maxwell might be in huge demand this time around. A number of franchises are short on lower middle-order firepower and this could aid Maxwell's claim too. Even with a high base price, Maxwell is one player in this bracket nearly assured of a deal.
Prediction: To be sold for Rs 8-10 crore after a huge bidding war.
Franchises which might be interested: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab
Dale Steyn
The 'Steyn Remover' is up and running again and having retired from Test cricket, he is now focused on bowling those short, adrenaline-pumping spells.
Steyn has also held up impressively in the Mzansi Super League and is the second highest wicket-taker this season with 15 wickets in 8 matches and an economy of just 7.09.
A good new ball and death overs bowler, Steyn will be an asset for any side. What might deter franchises is his injury history but given that he has played undisturbed for a while now, he could be in for a gig in the IPL this time.
Prediction: To be sold at base price or Rs 3 crore tops
Franchises which might be interested: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals
Angelo Mathews
Perhaps the most dubious player in the two-crore bracket is Angelo Mathews. The veteran Sri Lankan middle-order batsman hasn't been in demand in the league for a while and isn't playing T20 cricket around the globe or for Sri Lanka at this point of time.
His overall T20 record – 2,435 runs in 153 games at 25.63 and a strike rate just above 120 – is unlikely to garner any interest from the franchises. Setting the base price is in itself an art. Mathews has terribly failed here and hindered his own chances in the league by placing too high a base price.
The only franchises that could have been interested in him are the ones who play on sluggish wickets – Delhi Capitals come to mind given their middle-order woes. But even those teams might not want to waste Rs 2 crores or more for a player like Mathews.
Prediction: To go unsold
Franchises which might be interested: None
