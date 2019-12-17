Rs 2 Crore Base Price Players – Who’s on Which Team’s Radar

Pat Cummins

The Aussie pacer is the number one ranked Test bowler and in the top five in ODIs too. He isn't a preferred T20I bowler, but it's not like Cummins cannot adapt to the format. In 25 T20Is for Australia, he has picked 32 wickets at an average of 20.12 while conceding runs at a miserly economy of 6.77.

He isn't new to the IPL either and was with the Delhi franchise in 2017 when he topped their wicket charts with 15 wickets from 12 matches.

Cummins has played seven T20Is this year and has gone at above seven runs per over in only two of them, underlining his value as a pacer.

Franchises like Kings XI Punjab, which released Andrew Tye and Sam Curran, and Kolkata Knight Riders, who miss a pace spearhead, could be in line to bring in the Aussie pacer.

Prediction: To be sold for above Rs 5 crore

Franchises which might be interested: Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab