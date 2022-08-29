ADVERTISEMENT

Injured Pak Pacer Shaheen Afridi Leaves for London To Complete Rehabilitation

According to the PCB, Shaheen Afridi should be able to make a comeback before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

IANS
Sports
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced that Shaheen Afridi has departed for London where he will complete his rehabilitation.

PCB Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro said, "Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world. In the best interest of the player, we have decided to send him there."

"The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup," he further added.

Whilst in London, Shaheen will remain under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Panel, which also comprises London-based Dr Imtiaz Ahmed and Dr Zafar Iqbal.
Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).

Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.

Topics:  Asia Cup   Shaheen Afridi   Asia Cup 2022 

