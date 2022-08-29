Injured Pak Pacer Shaheen Afridi Leaves for London To Complete Rehabilitation

Since 2016, Dr Imtiaz has been the Head of Medical Services at the Queens Park Rangers Football Club, while Dr Zafar is Head of Sports Medicine at the Crystal Palace Football Club since 2015 (having worked previously with Tottenham Hotspur FC, Liverpool FC and Kent County Cricket Club).



Shaheen suffered a PCL injury in July whilst fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka. He is expected to regain complete fitness before the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, though his return to competitive cricket will be decided upon by the PCB Medical Advisory Panel.