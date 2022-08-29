Asia Cup: India and Pakistan Forced to Keep Extra Fielder Inside 30-Yard Circle

A unique situation had arisen in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup here on Sunday whereby both teams were forced to depute an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings.

While India won the highly entertaining Group A clash by five wickets, with Hardik Pandya's all-round skills being the driving force behind the victory, the spectators probably missed that in both the innings the teams had to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final stages of their bowling innings.

On Monday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) gave an explainer on why the opposing teams were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle.