Indian Women’s Cricket Team Takes On NZ - Catch All Of It On Amazon Prime Video

Indian Women's Cricket team is touring New Zealand, and Amazon Prime Video is bringing the high-octane ODI series to us, live and exclusive. The 5-match series at John Davies Oval, Queenstown, will take place from 12th to 24th February. This telecast is part of the bigger, multi-year deal Amazon Prime Video had signed with the New Zealand Cricket Board in November 2020, which includes cricket men’s and women’s international cricket matches in multiple formats. That’s right, you’ll be able to catch all of the action exclusively on Prime Video India.

Check out this slick promo for the upcoming series.