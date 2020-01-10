India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Match: Where To Watch LIVE Telecast?
After Team India’s dominating performance in the 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka, the team will play its last match in a three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka in Pune on 10 January 2020 at 7 pm IST.
The first T20 international of the series in was called off without a ball being bowled due to wet outfield at the ACA Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 5 January.
Meanwhile, in the second match in Indore, India registered a comfortable 7-wicket win to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
With the Sri Lankan side struggling in the series, it is possible that the Indian team management might be tempted to test bench strength - giving opportunities to the likes of Manish Pandey and Sanju Samson.
On the other hand, India might go for a win, especially after the first T20 international failed to bear a result. So, we can expect an interesting encounter on the card.
Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Match Live Online?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 match will be streamed live online on Hotstar.
Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20 Match Telecast Live on TV?
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match will be telecasted LIVE on Star Sports Network and DD Sports.
India vs Sri Lanka T20 Squads
India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.
Sri Lanka Squad: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Oshada Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan
Weather Forecast in Pune
Unlike the first T20 match, the weather in Pune seems fine and was mostly sunny throughout the day. The prediction according to Accuweather is clear but hazy in the evening when the last match will be played between India and Sri Lanka from 7.00 pm.
