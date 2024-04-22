Indian Prodigy Gukesh Becomes Youngest-Ever Candidates Tournament Champion at 17

The official confirmation of Gukesh being crowned champion was still a step away, as having finished with 9 points, he needed to hope that the game between Ian Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana ended in a draw.

It turned out to be a marathon – lasting 109 moves and having instances where it did seem that a result was plausible, especially with Caruana being in an advantageous position on multiple occasions. However, it ultimately ended in a draw.

By winning the Candidates Tournament, Gukesh has ensured he will compete in the 2024 World Chess Championship against the defending champion, China’s Ding Liren. Moreover, he became the youngest-ever Candidates Tournament champion, beating Garry Kasparov’s record, who was 20 years of age when he won this tournament in 1984. Gukesh is also only the second player from India to win this competition, after Viswanathan Anand.