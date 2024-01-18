2024 Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Germany Beat India 4-3 in Penalty Shootout

The Indian women's hockey team scored with a minute left on the clock to hold Germany 2-2 but could not hold their nerve in a sudden death shoot-out despite taking a 3-1 lead to lose 3-4 and fail to make the final of the women's FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here on Thursday.

The heart-breaking defeat means India will play Japan in the third-place match on Friday with a victory clinching the ticket to the Paris Olympics. Germany joined the USA in the final, with both teams booking their entry into the Olympics.

Though the Indians fought superbly, they had themselves to blame as they failed to keep their nerve in the tiebreaker.