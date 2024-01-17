Hockey Olympic Qualifier: India Thrash Italy 5-1, To Meet Germany in Semis

India started with a 3-4-3 formation with Nisha Warsi at the base of the midfield diamond with Navneet Kaur at the edge. Udita got a start again in the middle field with Monika and Nikki Pradhan as her partners.

India only had to win or draw the match to finish second in Pool B while Italy had to win the match by a four-goal margin.

But India made a brilliant start and earned a PC in the 35th second and Udita slammed home a slap shot past the goalkeeper, taking a deflection off a defender's stick. Udita got a goal in the second successive match as India took the early lead, just like they did against New Zealand too.

Italy won their first PC towards the end of the quarter but Savita saved it Nisha Warsi, Sonika and Salima Tete launched a couple of swift counters attacks but the Italian defence held on to thwart them as the first quarter ended with India leading Italy 1-0.