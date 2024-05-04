Govt Approves Foreign Trips for Jyothi Yarraji & Shaili Singh in Olympics Quest

The MOC, under their Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding, will cover their airfare, visa costs, accommodation charges, local transport costs, medical insurance, physio charges, massage costs and OPA among other expenditures.

The MOC also approved proposals of badminton players Kiran George, Ayush Shetty and Rakshitha Sree for participation in competitions abroad.

Kiran has proposed to participate in the Malaysia Masters (BWF 500) while Ayush has requested financial assistance to participate in a Thailand Open along with Malaysia Masters.

Meanwhile, Rakshitha will head to Denmark to participate in the STATE Denmark Challenge followed by Slovenia Open in Ljubljana. TOPS will fund their airfare, accommodation costs, insurance coverage, and visa costs among other expenditures.