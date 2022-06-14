Twitter Erupts With Joy As India Seal Historic 2023 AFC Asian Cup Berth

India's next participation in 1984 saw them getting ousted from the group stage. After a hiatus of 27 years, Bhaichung Bhutia led India to another group stage exit in 2011.

In 2019, Sunil Chhetri captained India to their first Asian Cup win in 55 years versus Thailand. However India didn't progress from the group stage.

Having already guaranteed themselves a berth in the tournament, the Sunil Chhetri-led side will look to close their qualification campaign on a winning note and finish as the group leader.

Hong Kong have tasted victory in their last two games against Afghanistan and Cambodia. They will face an uphill task against Igor Stimac’s boys in their clash against India at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday.