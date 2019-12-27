I-League in Kashmir: Unable to Watch, Many Fans Return Dejected

It was also the first I-League match in Srinagar since the Pulwama suicide attack of February 14 as teams had refused to turn up here due to apprehensions about security.

The last home game of RKFC was on February 6 against Gokulam Kerala as Minerva Punjab refused to travel to Srinagar to play their match on February 18, four days after the Pulwama suicide car bomb attack on a CRPF convoy.

It was also the first major sporting event in Kashmir after the August 5 abrogation of Article 370 provisions but not many fans were expected to show up as the internet services are suspended in Kashmir and there was very little publicity given to the league fixture.